Blair Lawrence Withrow Jr.
Blair Lawrence "Larry" Withrow Jr., 69, of Carrollton, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was a son of Bette Jean Lewis Raup and the late Blair Lawrence Withrow Sr.

Mr. Withrow is survived by his sisters, Linda Harms, Sally Jones (John) and Cindy Borrelli; nephew Robert Ben Harms; nieces Emily Borrelli Varner and Rickee Jones; great-niece Olivia Blair Harms.

Larry was born in Canonsburg. He graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and went on to enjoy a long career as a truck driver. Raised on the family farm, Larry enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially fishing and hunting. He was loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
