Blanche Camps
1940 - 2020
Babysitting, raising children and spending time with family made the life of Blanche Camps complete, but her most recent joy in life was caring for her great-grandson, Sailor.

Blanche Camps, 80, of Washington passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born August 23, 1940, in Avella, a daughter of Frank and Cecelia Milk Cukrzynski.

Mrs. Camps was a member of St. James Parish in Washington at Immaculate Conception Church.

For many years she was a clerk at the former Veihman's Pharmacy in Tylerdale and later became a nanny for the Vermillia family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and caring for her family.

On November 11, 1961, in Immaculate Conception Church, she married Vincent James Camps, who survives.

Surviving are her three children, John Camps , Thomas (Kandy) Camps and Jamie (Steven) Pratt, all of Washington; her grandchildren, Cecilia (Klint) Knox, whom she raised as her own, John Camps, Alaina Camps, Vincent (Kelly) Camps, Julia Camps, Christina Pratt and Erica Pratt; and three great-grandchildren, Sailor Knox, and Hunter and Dakota Reedy.

Also surviving are two sisters, Stephanie Workman and Lottie (Jim) Donley, both of Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Mary (Tom) Noviski and Julia Dinch; and brothers John Sugar Cukrzynski, Frank Cukrzynski, Ted Cukrzynski and Stevie Cukrzynski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, in the Immaculate Conception Worship Site of St. James Parish, Washington. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
AUG
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Worship Site of St. James Parish
