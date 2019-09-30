Blanche Horne Boardley, 93, of Washington, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Care, surrounded by her family.

She was born December 30, 1925, in Washington, a daughter of Willard C. Horne and Mary Iva Rafferty Horne McMillen.

Mrs. Boardley had been a nurse's aide at the former Extended Care Facility in Washington. On January 13, 1967, she began working as an aide at Washington Hospital, retiring May 1, 1989. She expressed many times how much she enjoyed her work. On many occasions, her family, when encountering one of her co-workers, would receive high praise about her dedication and hard work ethic. She truly cared about her patients.

Mrs. Boardley was devoted to her family, and when able, took great pride in taking care of her home. She enjoyed planting flowers, doing embroidery, and cooking and baking for others.

She attended Immaculate Conception School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Surviving are three sons, Raymond (Judy) Boardley and William J. (Carol) Boardley, both of Washington, and Daniel M. (Kathy) Boardley of Arlington, Washington; two daughters, Dolly Boardley of Washington and Donna (Mike) Hertig of Amity; nine grandchildren, Michael J. (Amy) Boardley, Scott R. (Shelley) Boardley, Matthew (Rachel) Boardley, Amy (Matthew) Watson, Justin (Kelly) Boardley, Adam (Sandia) Boardley, Michelle (Mark) Sperl, Michael K. Hertig and Laurie (Eric) Cooke; 17 great-grandchildren, Stefanie Boardley, Alyssa, Ella, Benjamin and Molly Boardley, Austin Sperl, Michael J., Maura, Malanna and Lila Hertig, Carson and Kendall Cooke, Mason and Madeline Boardley, Leah, Aaron and William Boardley; and a brother, Joseph Horne of Washington.

Deceased are three brothers, Francis, Clyde and James Horne; four sisters, Dorothy Horne, Virginia McCartney, Cecilia Hull and Laura Wade; a grandson, Mark Boardley; and two great-grandsons, John Michael Boardley and Scott Raymond Boardley Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating.

A committal service will follow in the chapel at Washington Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gateway Hospice, 95 West Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.