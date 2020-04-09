Blanche R. Slates, 82, of McDonald, passed Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born April 27, 1937, in Sheradan, a daughter of James and Ruth Techemeyer Riker.

Blanche was a graduate of West Allegheny High School Class of 1955. She was the first female supervisor / secretary of Robinson Township, Washington County. She then became the assistant director at Washington County Historical Society.

On November 3, 1956, she married Charles E. Slates, who survives.

Mrs. Slates was a member of First United Methodist Church, McDonald, where she was a former choir director, council member and Sunday school teacher. She was a founding member of McDonald Meals on Wheels and M.A.R.A. and the head of the historical section of the McDonald Trail Station. Blanche was also a librarian at the McDonald Free Library and a member of the McDonald Community Choir.

Mrs. Slates enjoyed quilting, sewing, traveling and loved to sing.

Surviving are three children, David (Denise) Slates of Hickory, Lori (Walter) Vance of Coraopolis and Michael (Anne) Slates of McDonald; two sisters, Emmalu McIlwain of Andover, Ohio, and Roberta Gorring of Erie; two grandchildren, Meagan and Kelly Slates; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, James, Jack and William Riker, and a sister, Ruth Giorando.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, all services are private. A public memorial service to celebrate Blanche's life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to McDonald Meals on Wheels, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057; the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or First United Methodist Church, 232 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.