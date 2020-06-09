Bobbie J. McClain Crawford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobbie J. McClain Crawford, 50, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born high-spirited to Betty L. Yater McClain of Washington and the late Robert R. McClain February 21, 1970.

Mrs. Crawford was very high spirited and outgoing. She loved life and enjoyed spending time with her family.

On September 15, 2018, she married the love of her life, William Crawford, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are a daughter, Bailey Ray Henry; sister Carol (Donald) Scarberry; brother Shawn McClain; three nephews, Dagen Patrick, Rickie Kosek III and Axel Summers; two nieces, Melissa Patrick and Shelby Sadler; two grandchildren, Troy and Kaylee Crawford; and stepson Ben Crawford.

At the request of the family, viewing and services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

You were loved by all, but no one loved you as much as I loved you and always will. I will see you when my time comes. Rest in peace, my love. Forever, your loving husband, Bill.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved