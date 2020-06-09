Bobbie J. McClain Crawford, 50, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born high-spirited to Betty L. Yater McClain of Washington and the late Robert R. McClain February 21, 1970.

Mrs. Crawford was very high spirited and outgoing. She loved life and enjoyed spending time with her family.

On September 15, 2018, she married the love of her life, William Crawford, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are a daughter, Bailey Ray Henry; sister Carol (Donald) Scarberry; brother Shawn McClain; three nephews, Dagen Patrick, Rickie Kosek III and Axel Summers; two nieces, Melissa Patrick and Shelby Sadler; two grandchildren, Troy and Kaylee Crawford; and stepson Ben Crawford.

At the request of the family, viewing and services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

You were loved by all, but no one loved you as much as I loved you and always will. I will see you when my time comes. Rest in peace, my love. Forever, your loving husband, Bill.

