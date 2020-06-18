Bonnie Jean Makel Smouse, 72, of Waynesburg, died at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in UPMC–Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Saturday, July 19, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank George Makel and Alice Good Makel.

Bonnie was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church and was affiliated with the Whitely Creek Community Church, both of Waynesburg. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #888 and Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, both of Waynesburg. She was also a member of the East Franklin Grange #1709 of Waynesburg, where she had been a member for 47 years and had served as president for several years. She belonged to both the PA Grange and the National Grange.

Bonnie had served as the treasurer for the Greene County Foster Association, and as a member of the PA State Family Resources Association, the Greene County Farm Bureau. She was a Greene County Foster Parent for more than 300 children. She was also a member of the NHS Human Services Therapeutic Foster Care. Bonnie was a volunteer for the Salvation Army and was the coordinator for the Greene County Food Bank. She also did volunteer work with the Cub Scouts.

She had worked as the Franklin Township auditor for several years. She drove a school bus for both the McNelly Transportation and Bowers Bus Service.

Her husband, Carl Douglas Smouse, whom she married November 26, 1966, died December 8, 2013.

Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca (Steve) McIntire of Waynesburg; four sons, Kevin Michael Smouse of Romney, W.Va., Jeffrey Alan (Sara) Smouse of Centerville, Va., Frank Douglas (Chelsea) Smouse of Waynesburg and Jonathan Smouse of Interlachen, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Taylor, Kyle and Jenna Smith, Kolton and Karson Smouse, Joan, Annabelle, Bryson, Braelynn Smouse and Brandon Veres, Barrett Patterson and Darton and Sierra McIntire; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor; a brother, Delbert (Carolyn) Makel of West Columbia, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special family friend, Gretchen Hoge (Rocky) Rushing of Marion, Ky.

Deceased are a son, David Michael Smouse, and a brother, Duane Makel.

Due to the family concern with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus, all viewing and services will be private, with the Rev. Joseph Weaver officiating.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Greene County Salvation Army, 131 West 1st Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.