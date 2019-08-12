Bonnie Jo Buday Phillips, 75, of Carmichaels, fell asleep in the arms of her Lord Saturday, August 10, 2019, following a year of declining health and the loss of the love of her life. She lived a life of love and service until the end. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. Bonnie was a daughter of the late Joseph C. Buday and Lucy Lee Williams Buday.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert H. Phillips. Bob and Bonnie had a love story that couldn't be rivaled by any Hollywood movie or romance novel. They were the perfect example of living their wedding vows.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Robin Emerson and husband Mark; her grandson, Matthew Robert Emerson, whom she adored; a sister, Cindy Buday Roberts and husband Bret, all of Carmichaels; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Following the viewing, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Parish (St. Hugh Church, Carmichaels), with the Rev. Albin McGinness, celebrant.

Internment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or for breast cancer research.