Bonnie L. Lawrence, 74, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.She was born November 8, 1945, in New Eagle, a daughter of the late William and Edna Feeva Cushey.For many years, Bonnie worked as a caretaker and aid at the former Pennsylvania Western Center, until her retirement.Surviving are her husband of 58 years, James T. Lawrence, whom she married April 23, 1962; a son, Rick Cushey of New Eagle; three daughters, and two sons-in-law, Debbie (Fred) Sypherd of New Eagle, Jamie Sink of Carmichaels and Yolanda (Rich) Snyder of Eighty Four; a brother, Sam Cushey of McMurray; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death were her daughter-in-law, Darlene Cushey, who passed away October 9, 2012; a brother, Billy Cushey; and a sister, Doris Kupstas.Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. Inurnment will take place in Finleyville Cemetery at a later date. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements.Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2020.