Bonnie Lee Briggs, 71, of Fredericktown, was called to be with her Lord Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was born October 7, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Peter and Freda Washburn Speicher.

Bonnie worked in the U.S. Post Office in South Park for more than 20 years. She retired at the age of 62 and enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends. Family was the most important aspect of her life. She loved everyone more than words could ever describe. She also loved to dress up and go dancing. Her love for music was amazing to witness. Her ability to light up a room was indescribable. She was known as the "Mustang Sally" of her generation.

On July 16, 1970, she married Roger Briggs Sr. Together they raised three children, Tammy Schmitt (Rick) of Fredericktown, Roger Briggs Jr. and Jeffrey Briggs (Tracy), both of Clarksville, who all survive. She was a beloved grandmother (Mamal) to five grandchildren, Reed Melvin Jr., Sessily Duncan (Daniel), Cruz Melvin, Casey Briggs and Shyan Montuoro; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, McKenzie, Cruz, Abbigail and Aubree, all whom she loved so dearly. She was also a beloved sister, cousin, niece and aunt who will be forever loved and missed.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.