1/1
Bonnie Lee Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Lee Briggs, 71, of Fredericktown, was called to be with her Lord Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was born October 7, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Peter and Freda Washburn Speicher.

Bonnie worked in the U.S. Post Office in South Park for more than 20 years. She retired at the age of 62 and enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends. Family was the most important aspect of her life. She loved everyone more than words could ever describe. She also loved to dress up and go dancing. Her love for music was amazing to witness. Her ability to light up a room was indescribable. She was known as the "Mustang Sally" of her generation.

On July 16, 1970, she married Roger Briggs Sr. Together they raised three children, Tammy Schmitt (Rick) of Fredericktown, Roger Briggs Jr. and Jeffrey Briggs (Tracy), both of Clarksville, who all survive. She was a beloved grandmother (Mamal) to five grandchildren, Reed Melvin Jr., Sessily Duncan (Daniel), Cruz Melvin, Casey Briggs and Shyan Montuoro; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, McKenzie, Cruz, Abbigail and Aubree, all whom she loved so dearly. She was also a beloved sister, cousin, niece and aunt who will be forever loved and missed.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved