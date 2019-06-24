Bonnie Lee Byers (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Bonnie Lee Byers, 84, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

She was born January 25, 1935, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Edward and Clarabell Robertson Wells.

She was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School and attended Church Home School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. Bonnie retired from nursing in 2000, after more than 30 years of dedicated patient care.

She enjoyed golfing, video recording and bowling.

Surviving are two sons, Charles (Dale) Byers of Baltimore and Timothy Byers of Fredericktown.

Details for a future memorial service will be posted on the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd. website as they become finalized. Memorial service details, guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from June 24 to June 25, 2019
