Bonnie Marie Wagner, 79, of Washington, formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She graduated from Valley High School in Masontown, W.Va., in 1958 and Morgantown Business College in 1959. She retired from West Virginia University as an administrative assistant in 2003. She was Baptist by faith.

Bonnie is survived by siblings Jo Ann Rowan, Wayne Wagner, Randy Wagner; children Drema Rhoades (Jack), Deborah Volek, Bonnie Hatcher and Joseph Hatcher; and grandchildren MacKenzie Hatcher, Breanna Carreon, Tiffany Meyers, Troy Volek, Abigail Carreon, Ricky Howard, Isabella Hatcher, Zelia Hatcher, Lucie Hatcher and Tyler Volek.

She was predeceased by parents James and Mary Wagner; and sibling Lou Shackelford.

Arrangements are under the care of Morgan Funeral Home and Crematory in Preston County, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/donate.