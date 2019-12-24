Bonnie "Nanny Dale" Ritter, 85, of Washington, passed away surrounded by family, Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Born March 10, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Bonnie Pasterchalk and Keith Weaver. She was the beloved wife to the late Harold Ritter; loving mother to Ed (Michelle) Ritter, Cindy Douglas and Steve (Lori) Ritter; cherished Nanny to five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her close family friend, Denny G.

Nanny Dale lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid sports fan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

