Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradford A. "Brad" Mims.

Bradford A. "Brad" Mims, 58, of Washington, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1961, in Washington, a son of the late Clarence "Froggy" and Leathie Ware Davis.

A graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Mims worked as a driver for Pizza Hut on Murtland Avenue in Washington.

He enjoyed fishing, old cars and spending time with his daughter and grandchild. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a retired member of Brothers of the Hammer Motorcycle Club.

On May 10, 1997, he married Leslie Patterson, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Briyana J. Mims of Washington; a stepson, Eric Johnson of Washington; a brother, Samuel (Mary) Marshall of San Francisco, Calif.; a grandchild, Christopher Patterson; niece Chirelle Marshall; nephews Sammy Marshall, Darnell Mims and Herbert Smith; and several cousins and friends.

Deceased are siblings Nona Mims, Gerald Mims and Lorna Rose Mims.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 Lincoln Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15th, with the Rev. Eugene Beard Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.