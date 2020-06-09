Bradley Phillip Reitz
Bradley Phillip Reitz, 45, of Venetia, passed away following a valiant battle with cancer Sunday, June 7, 2020.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Jennifer von Arx Reitz and their children, the lights of his life, Natalie, Max, Mallory and Henrik; his parents, Patricia Hranica and Phillip Reitz of Gibsonia; his sister, Ashley Bragg of Chambersburg and her children, Maddox, Alec and Piper; mother-in-law Cynthia von Arx; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kellyn and Andrew von Arx and their children, Lorelei and Augustin; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. His family was his everything.

He was a graduate of Valley High School ('93), Penn State University ('97) and John Marshall Law School ('04). He co-founded and operated Shale Land Services and was a partner in several other businesses.

Friends are welcome at the Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. All guests will be encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School, 310 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
