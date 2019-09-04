Brandi Lynn Byers, 37, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 6, 1981, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Teresa A. "Annie" Parker Heyman (Doc K. Jones Jr.) of Washington and Donald Eugene Byers III (Dana) of West Virginia.

Ms. Byers graduated from Trinity High School and worked at Panera Bread in Washington.

Brandi was a free spirit who loved fiercely. She was caring, funny, loving and strong. She was a great mother with a heart of gold, which is why she chose to register as an organ donor and will forever be honored as such.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, James "J.J." Piatt Jr. of Washington, and his father James Piatt Sr.; a daughter, BraeLynn Nicole Ardeno of Washington and her father, Brian Ardeno; stepfather Karrell Heyman; two brothers, Anthony Byers (Cara Andrews) of Bentleyville and Zebulun McNett of Bellevue; a sister, Josie Byers of Erie; a stepbrother, David Brown (Joy) of Canonsburg; maternal grandparents George and Ida Parker of Washington; paternal grandmother Violet Byers of Claysville; aunts and uncles Alberta Miller (Steve) of Washington, Jorge Parker (Jeremy Montgomery) of Washington, Debbie Scott of West Virginia and Timothy Byers (Jane) of Prosperity; nephews Davon, Kaiden, Asiah and Zylas Byers; cousins Brittani Nicole Miller, Tera Tickerhoof, Shawn Danhart, Henry Danhart, Joshua Tickerhoof, Leslie Dean (Cameron), Shannon, Sandra and Noel Klages; plus several additional cousins; and her best friend, Seleena Salvatore of Washington.

Deceased are her paternal grandfather, Donald E. Byers II; and an uncle, Earl "Leroy" Klages.

Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, September 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

