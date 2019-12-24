Brandon Michael Howard (1982 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are saddened to hear of Brandon's death at such a young..."
    - Mel and Linda Meeks
  • "We are so very saddened to hear of the passing Brandon...."
    - Virginia Wright
  • "Brandon was always a kind and friendly person. I'm sorry to..."
    - Mike L
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy to you..."
    - Rodney Astuto
  • "Where do I begin?? I have been lost since Sat. You were my..."
    - Kodi Cimino
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brandon Michael Howard, 37, of Washington, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.

He was born September 27, 1982, in Washington, a son of Donald Glenn "Rat" Howard (Sue) of Washington and the late Tina M. Hoyle Howard.

Mr. Howard graduated from Washington High School and attended West Virginia University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Washington and Jefferson College.

He worked as a CNC machinist at Touchstone Advanced Composites in Triadelphia, West Virginia.

Mr. Howard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cooking, music, playing guitar and especially spending time with his children.

He was Roman Catholic.

Surviving, in addition to his father and stepmother, are a son, Riley Michael Howard of Washington; a daughter, Isabella K. Howard of Hickory; a brother, Ben Howard (Keirsten) of Washington; a sister, Brittany Zemba (Brian) of Washington; and paternal grandmother, Carol Howard Smith of Florida.

Deceased, in addition to his mother, are his paternal grandfather, Raymond E. Howard; and maternal grandmother, Delores Hoyle.

All services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for his children in care of PNC Bank. Additionally, donations can be made via Venmo@RileyandIsabella.

Arrangements were entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.