Brandon Michael Howard, 37, of Washington, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.

He was born September 27, 1982, in Washington, a son of Donald Glenn "Rat" Howard (Sue) of Washington and the late Tina M. Hoyle Howard.

Mr. Howard graduated from Washington High School and attended West Virginia University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Washington and Jefferson College.

He worked as a CNC machinist at Touchstone Advanced Composites in Triadelphia, West Virginia.

Mr. Howard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cooking, music, playing guitar and especially spending time with his children.

He was Roman Catholic.

Surviving, in addition to his father and stepmother, are a son, Riley Michael Howard of Washington; a daughter, Isabella K. Howard of Hickory; a brother, Ben Howard (Keirsten) of Washington; a sister, Brittany Zemba (Brian) of Washington; and paternal grandmother, Carol Howard Smith of Florida.

Deceased, in addition to his mother, are his paternal grandfather, Raymond E. Howard; and maternal grandmother, Delores Hoyle.

All services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for his children in care of PNC Bank. Additionally, donations can be made via Venmo@RileyandIsabella.

Arrangements were entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

