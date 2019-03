Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandt E. Hoag.

Brandt E. "Pap" Hoag, 78, of New Freeport, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in his home, with his family by his side.

Born June 29, 1940, in Sharon, Conn., he was a son of the late E. Dudley and Gladys Leonard Hoag.

Brandt was a resident of New Freeport for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Waynesburg. Brandt attended the Church of Christ in Hundred, W.Va., and New Freeport. He was a lifelong volunteer at New Freeport Fire Department as assistant chief, until January 2019, when his health no longer let him. Brandt was a forest firefighter and volunteer firefighter when he lived in Dover Plains, N.Y., until he moved to New Freeport. He was a mechanic for Mountain Energy for 30 years, until he retired in 2013. Brandt was known for his hard work. He would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Brandt enjoyed helping his son. He loved watching and playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by four children, Thomas (Shannon) Hoag of New Freeport, Melissa Hoag of New Freeport, Heather (Billy) Dulaney of New Freeport and Kimberly (Paul) Bennett of Junction City, Kans.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert Hoag, of Reidsville, N.C., and Larry (Gail) Hoag of Dover Plains, N.Y.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Christopher Hoag, Tiffany Eckles and Paul McDonnell III.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, with Pastor Gilbert Ceniceros officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Freeport Fire Department, 11 Main Street, New Freeport, PA 15352.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.