Brenda Joyce Hawkins Thornburg, 79, of Canonsburg, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born March 11, 1940, in Montour, Cecil Township, a daughter of the late James Wesley and Julia Mae Dunai Hawkins.

She graduated from Cecil High School in 1958. Brenda and David Thornburg were wed in Venice United Presbyterian Church August 10, 1959, by her father-in-law, the Rev. Wilmer Thornburg and the Rev. Robert Caldwell. Brenda graduated in 1982 from California State College with a teaching degree and was a special education teacher for Chartiers-Houston School District until her retirement in 2003.

Brenda was a member of Venice United Presbyterian Church and American Federation of Teachers. She enjoyed baking for Christmas and traveling the country to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, David Thornburg of Canonsburg; two sons, Dean (Lorene) Thornburg of Denver, Colo., and Mark (Kelly) Thornburg of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Suzanne (Russ) Reeser of Harrisburg; 10 grandchildren, Adam, twins Sara and Alan, Chelsey, Zachary and Jeremy Thornburg, Brittany Owens, Ashley Favaron, Sean and Kiersten Reeser; along with great-grandchildren Asher and Tatum Owens; brother Delmar Hawkins of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Thomas of Bulger.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Janice Hawkins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, PA 15321.

Funeral service and interment will be private.