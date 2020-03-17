Brenda Kay "BB" Bercosky, 65, of Marianna, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 22, 1955, in Oakmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late James and Norma Mae Lyons Paugh.

She attended Elk Garden Schools and went on to work as a dietary aide, most recently at the Washington Hospital, where she gave 23 years of service before her retirement in 2017.

On July 4, 1975, she married Floyd Bercosky, who survives.

Brenda enjoyed traveling, whether back to the mountains of home or to visit flea markets. She also enjoyed crafts and craft shows, as well as cheering on her Pittsburgh sports teams.

She is survived by her animal son, cat Rusty; as well as three brothers, Donald (Sharon) Paugh of Emoryville, W.Va., Clyde (Sherry) Paugh and Michael (Debbie) Paugh, both of Keyser, W.Va.; as well as a sister, Barbara (Ed) Cianelli of Marianna; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Robert Paugh and Larry Paugh; two sisters, Peggy Rhorbaugh and Sylvia Duckworth; as well as a niece, Melissa Heavner.

Gateway Hospice and Gianna Sloan and family provided loving care to Brenda and supported her family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the First Christian Church, 27 Barnard Avenue, Marianna.

Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna (West Bethlehem Township).

Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church, 27 Barnard Avenue, Marianna, PA 15345, or to Gateway Hospice, 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301.

