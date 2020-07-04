1/1
Brenda L. Curtis Foley
1962 - 2020
Brenda L. Curtis Foley, 57, of Bulger, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Ohio Valley Hospital, McKees Rocks.

Brenda was born July 25, 1962, in Canonsburg, the daughter of Regis and Clara Garcia Curtis of Burgettstown.

Brenda was a homemaker and a full time grandma to her grandkids, who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cross stitching, shopping and traveling to Disney with her grandchildren. She was also a member of Robinson United Presbyterian Church. Brenda will best be remembered for her big heart and as the most caring and loving lady that would do anything for anyone.

Along with her parents, Brenda is survived by her loving husband, David Foley of Bulger; children, Mark (Nichole) Foley of Avella, Matthew (Julie) Foley of Bulger and Malina (Nathaniel) Willey of Georgetown; grandchildren, Devin Cunningham, Grant, Emmett and Rowen Willey, Abby and Lucas Foley, and Archie David Foley, due August 2020; brothers, Regis (Carol) Curtis, Randy (Beth) Curtis, Kenny (Sharon) Curtis and Vince (Penny) Curtis; and her special caregivers, sisters-in-law, Liz Borovich and Diana Bock, Sharon Curtis and JoAnn Henke, who were with her until the end.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A service will be held at 4 p.m. following the viewing in the funeral home.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Please sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
JUL
6
Service
04:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
