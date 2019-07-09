Brenda Sue DeMola Rubio, 58, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

Brenda was born March 30, 1961, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Nita Williams DeMola.

Mrs. Rubio was a graduate of Southeastern Greene High School, of Mapletown, and worked as a nail technician.

Brenda is survived by her son, Joseph Rubio; three sisters, Deborah Ross of Morgantown, Renee Janco of Waynesburg and Jude DeMola (George Bosel) of Walpole, Mass.; and a brother, Lou DeMola (Lisa) of Marriottsville, Md.

Brenda was greatly loved by her small community. Children ran to her, joyfully calling, "Miss Brenda!" They were drawn to her playfulness, creativity and open heart. Friends loved her for her humor, strength, faith and service. She gave whatever she had to anyone in need, including strangers. Hearts are broken in our family and she is greatly missed by all who loved her. The world has lost a bright spirit. Rest in joy and love.

In keeping with Brenda's wishes, services are private and under the direction of Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.