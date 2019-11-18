Brennan Patrick Bedner, 53, of Baraga, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Baraga County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Upper St. Clair March 2, 1966, to Patrick and Joyce Lubrani Bedner. He was born with a congenital heart defect, in which he had no pulmonary artery.

Brennan graduated from Peters Township High School in 1984 and received his bachelor's in business administration from West Virginia University in 1987. He then moved to Baraga in 1988. He married the former Mary Wadaga in 1989.

Brennan is survived by his wife, Mary Wadaga Bedner of Baraga; children Erica Rae (Niko Banks) and Kelly Jo (Kevin Desjarlais), both of East Lansing, Mich.; parents Patrick and Joyce Bedner of Bridgeville; sister Loran (Rob) Sehnert of McMurray; brother Ryan (Ann) Bedner of Niceville, Fla.

Visitation and services were held Sunday in Jacobson Funeral Home, L'Anse, Mich.

Friends may sign Brennan's guest book or send condolences at www.jacobsonfuneralhome.com.