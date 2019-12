Brent Mattish, 45, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Clarksville, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was born December 18, 1974, son of Charles "Butch" Mattish of Lehigh Acres and Mary Mattish of Clarksville.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother Chuck of Clarksville, also a nephew Chas and niece Anna.

Arrangements are incomplete.