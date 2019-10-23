Brett Lee Clutter, 49, of Cameron, W.Va., formerly of Crabapple, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, from complications due to diabetes.

Brett was born April 17, 1970, in Waynesburg. He is the dearly loved son of Roger Lee Clutter and Janice Ann Jacobs Clutter of Crabapple.

Brett graduated from West Greene High School in 1988. After graduating he worked for several years with his dad at Clutters Auto Body restoring vehicles. He then owned and operated Wind Ridge Auto Collision before becoming a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in West Finley. Brett had one of the biggest hearts and was very generous, kind and loving. He loved family get togethers, traveling, listening to music and most importantly, being a dad. And although his life was cut short, his family will always cherish the time they have been given with him and are truly blessed to have had him in their lives.

In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by his son, Wyatt Clutter of Moundsville, W.Va.; his sister, Chris (Shawn); and niece, Beckett; his brother, Brandon (Rebekah) and children Billy, Kaylee and Aiden, all of Crabapple; his aunts and uncles, Sylvia Stoneking, Sue and Mark Fletcher, Kay and Donny Stern, Judy and Bryan Snyder, Danny and Cris Jacobs, Mike Jacobs and Bob Harvey; and also several cousins.

Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mabel Clutter and Kenneth and Maxine Jacobs; his sister, Tina Ann Clutter; his aunt, Jane Harvey; and uncle, Larry Jacobs.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in the Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 Maple Avenue, Cameron W.Va., with services at around 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steven Jumper officiating. Interment at the convenience of the family.