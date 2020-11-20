1/1
Brian A. Hoy
1959 - 2020
Brian A. Hoy, 61, of Washington, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born August 21, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Jack W. Hoy and Nancy Bell Hoy of Washington.

Mr. Hoy was a graduate of Trinity High School. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Washington.

Mr. Hoy was a board member and volunteer with the Pony League Baseball Association. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Mr. Hoy had many passions in life but his biggest passion was his grandchildren. His legacy will be passed on by them as they remember their grandfather for the loving and caring "Pappy" who they could depend on for anything. Mr. Hoy's love for them was greater than words could ever express. He will be loved and missed forever.

Surviving is his former wife and mother of his children, Cathy Hoy of Prosperity; a daughter, Danielle Fame (Joshua) Daniels of Washington; a son, Brian (Megan) Hoy of Washington; two brothers, Mark and Keith Hoy of Washington; two sisters, Jackie Hoy of Washington and Holly (Jim) Kearns of Avella; and six grandchildren, Ryleigh, Samuel, Lucas, Lilly, Jackson and Hank. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, Mr. Hoy was preceded in death by a nephew, Brandon Hoy.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
