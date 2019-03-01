Sheriff of Greene County

Brian A. Tennant, 35, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh, after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 26, 1983, in Waynesburg, a son of Elaine and Bryan Cumberledge of Waynesburg and Duane and Patti Tennant of Carmichaels.

Brian began his lifetime of public service by becoming a member of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company and worked as an emergency medical technician with Emergency Medical Service Southwest of Waynesburg and Ambulance and Chair Service of Washington. In 2007, he graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center and began working as a policeman with Fallowfield Township Police Department and later with the Waynesburg Borough Police Department.

Brian was elected Sheriff of Greene County in November 2013 and won reelection in 2017.

In addition to his fire company membership, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesburg, Greene County Firemen's Association, Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, Pennsylvania Sheriff's Association, National Sheriff's Association, Waynesburg Lodge 153, Free & Accepted Masons, Waynesburg Rotary, Waynesburg Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association, Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461 and the Waynesburg and Mt. Morris Sportsman's Clubs. Brian was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson and uncle and was very proud to serve his community.

On December 28, 2007, he married Jessica R. McMinn, who survives. Also cherished are his sons, Ross Tennant, Blake Tennant, Reed Tennant and Ty Tennant, all at home; two brothers, Brandon Cumberledge of Waynesburg and Derrick Tennant of Carmichaels; sister Hannah Cumberledge of Waynesburg; grandparents Jeanne Songer of Waynesburg and the late John Brown and Ralph and Martha Tennant of Waynesburg, MaryAnne Cumberledge of Waynesburg and the late David Cumberledge and the late Albert and Toots Kingan; his wife's family, father- and mother-in-law Albert and Marsha McMinn of Carmichaels; grandmother Marlene Hardy of Carmichaels; siblings Michelle Reynolds (Sheldon) of Carmichaels, Jenny Zook of Waynesburg, Shawn McMinn (Barbie) of Jefferson and Abby Machesky (Brian) of Waynesburg; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Peirce officiating. Interment with sheriff's department and police honors will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. The Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday in the church, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Masonic services by Waynesburg Lodge 153, Free & Accepted Masons.

Arrangements are entrusted to Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, Carmichaels.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 7 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, in Brian's memory.

For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.