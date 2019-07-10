Brian Andrew Stay, 42, of Brownsville (Low Hill), passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital.

He was born January 14, 1977, in Waynesburg, a son of Albert and Kathy Yanak Stay.

Mr. Stay was a 1995 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School and was a self-employed contractor.

He enjoyed all sports, both as a spectator and participant, especially baseball and wrestling. He also coached youth wrestling for many years.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Rachel and brother-in-law James Popielarcheck of Centerville; maternal grandmother Charlene Yanak of Low Hill; a nephew and niece, Conner and Courtney Popielarcheck; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his maternal grandfather, Robert Yanak, and paternal grandparents Albert and Mary Stay.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where a blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

