Brian Bo James "B.J." Crumrine Jr., 35, of Washington, died unexpectedly in his home Thursday, April 18, 2019.

He was born August 11, 1983, in Washington, a son of Brian James (Diane) Crumrine Sr. of Charleroi and Judith L. Donahoo Crumrine of Washington.

Mr. Crumrine attended Bentworth and McGuffey high schools and went on to be the owner of Crumrine Construction.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATVs, country music and attending concerts.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Brooklynn Daniels of Washington; two sisters, Megan Crumrine of Washington and Lindsay (Joe) Piasecki of Bentleyville; brother Travis (Britney) Harff of Bentleyville; his maternal grandmother, Dolores Donahoo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and other family.

Deceased are his maternal grandfather, John L. Donahoo; his paternal grandparents, Bernard G. and Virginia Maxine Crumrine; and his best friend, Thomas Murray.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Greenbriar Treatment Center, 800 Manor Drive, Washington, PA 15301, or at www.greenbriar.net.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.