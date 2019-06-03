Brian Charles Anderson, 41, of Houston, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in his home, due to progression of muscular dystrophy.

He was born June 28, 1977, in Washington, a son of Charles H. and Ida Mendicino Anderson.

Brian was a 1995 graduate of Trinity High School.

He loved technology, the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time with family and friends, and spending time at the beach.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his paternal grandmother, Louise Anderson of Washington, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his maternal grandparents, Joe and Lucy Mendicino, and his paternal grandfather, Charles H. Anderson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, with Pastor Robert Hedges officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.