Brian Douglas Metcalf, 38, of Greensboro, died Monday, October 12, 2020, in his home.

Brian was born September 11, 1982, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Dennis J. and Carol (C.D.) Hogue Metcalf.

On March 29, 2014, Brian married his beloved wife, Rachel Elizabeth Drew Metcalf, who survives. Also surviving are two sisters, Tara Dawn Donai (Jeremy) of Morgantown, W.Va., and Melissa Jane Cramer (Craig) of Myerstown; his brother-in-law, Jason Drew; sister-in-law Sarah Hlopick (Nick); father and mother-in-law Harry and Rebecca Drew; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brian was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, and worked at Gerome Manufacturing Co. of Uniontown as a metal fabricator. He was a "jack of all trades" and became skilled at anything he attempted including being a certified HVAC technician. He enjoyed working on Dodge Neon cars, repairing them and souping them up.

He and Rachel were great cat lovers and rescuers. Brian was a fur-dad to their six cats, and a friend to every cat he met.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Peace Paws Rescue at APPR, c/o Lauren Martin, 120 Ohio Avenue, Westover, WV 26501, or to Mountaineer Spay and Neuter Assistance Program at P.O. Box 4335, Morgantown, WV 26504.