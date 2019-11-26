Brian K. Hopkins of Burgettstown passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Brian was born July 10, 1968, a son of Larry and Carol Hopkins.

He attended Steubenville (Ohio) High School and JVS. Brian worked at Burns and Scalo Roofing for 26 years and also attended Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, where he was a sound technician.

Brian enjoyed traveling, kayaking and movies.

He is survived by his wife, Cari Kimberland Hopkins; brothers Eric (Melissa) Hopkins and David Hopkins; children Christina (Dillon) Smith, Brittany (Ron) Sczruba and BJ; grandchildren Lucien, Leo, Annalynn and Hailey; and several nieces and nephews.

As requested by his family, there will be no viewing.

All donations can be made to Donnell House, Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049.

