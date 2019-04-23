Brian Knapp, 28, of Tavares, Fla., passed away April 14, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Brian was born August 8, 1990, in Waynesburg, a son of John Knapp and Judith Beerbower. He graduated in 2008 from Waynesburg Central High School, where he was a member of both the wrestling and soccer teams. Brian went on to attend California University of Pennsylvania, where he earned bachelor's degrees in sport management, history and education, as well as a Master of Business Administration.

Brian was a beloved economics teacher, wrestling and football coach at Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. During his time at Jones, Brian acted as a valued mentor and friend to his students. He also started the school's wrestling program, inspiring a new group of student-athletes at Jones. Brian loved the outdoors, boating, spending time with his girlfriend, his tropical fish, and Pittsburgh sports teams.

Brian was predeceased by his grandparents, John H. and Patricia Knapp of Apalachian, N.Y.; grandfather Richard Beerbower of Washington, D.C.; and grandfather Frank Buczek of Terra Alta, W.Va.

Brian is survived by his parents, John C. Knapp of Waynesburg, and Judith Beerbower of Washington, D.C.; sister Jessany Knapp of Pittsburgh; grandmother Honesty Buczek of Terra Alta; grandmother Barbara Friedman of Washington, D.C.; girlfriend Kathleen Hagan of Orlando; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A beautiful memorial service was held Thursday, April 18, by his beloved students and faculty at Jones High School.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Valley View Farm, 108 Orndorff Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.