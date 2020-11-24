In loving memory of Brian Leslie VanGelder, a wonderful father who loved his family, and his family cherished him.

He is survived by four children, Kelly, Brian, Dawn and Neil; eight grandchildren, Anna, Emily, Brian, Alissa, Cody, Jeff, Jessie and Katlin; nine great-grandchildren, Daryl, Austin, Kristopher, Kamryn, Axel, Rowan, Zander, Daylan, and Ida; four sisters, Robin, Sharon, Lori and Pamela; and two brothers, Carey and Ed.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 25, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, followed by a memorial service with military honors by the United States Marine Corps.

A tribute wall is available at www.serenitycremationservices.com.