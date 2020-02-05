Brianna Ruby Waller, 19, of California, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.

She was born March 10, 2000, in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Surviving are her mother, Nikki Waller of California; father, John Danko of Vestaburg; and little brothers, Zachary and Alexander. She was the oldest granddaughter of Scott and Lynne Waller of Sharon, Wis.; niece to Courtney and Matthew, both of Wisconsin; and loving cousin to Elijah, Eleanor, Henry and Theodora.

Brianna was a 2017 honors graduate of Pennsylvania Cyber, having graduated in three years. She was a junior at California University and on the Dean's List, majoring in Early Childhood Education. She was a member of the University's religious organization STAND, and was active with the Center for Volunteer Programs and Service Learning. She was a member of the Gamma Sigma Sigma service sorority.

She was employed at the California Area Public Library.

Brianna loved music, dance, crocheting and her cat Luna.

She was adored by all who knew her, but especially her younger brothers.

Brianna's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 139:16 "Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be."

Arrangements are under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to: Domestic Violence Service of Southwestern PA, 308 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneral Home.com.