Bruce A. Dummer, 76, of Amity, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Townview Center, Canonsburg, after an extended illness. He was born July 18, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a son of Robert and Gertrude Dummer.Mr. Dummer was retired from U.S. Steel Co., where he worked as a maintenance manager. He was a long-time member of the Anawanna Hunting and Fishing Club.Surviving are his wife, Bette Dummer; a son and a daughter, Bob and Chris; stepchildren Scott DeWitt, Terry DeWitt and Penny Anderson; a granddaughter, Heather Colaizzi; and great-granddaughters Erika, Harper and Ella.During his retirement years, Mr. Dummer enjoyed his hobbies of repairing small machines, and chopping and selling firewood.A private interment ceremony will be held by the family.











