Bruce A. Lindley, 63, of East Finley, passed away suddenly, in his home, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bruce was born November 23, 1956, a son of the late Dallas Lindley and Hazel Dorsey Lindley Hillberry, who survives.

Bruce graduated from McGuffey High School in 1974. He then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1974 through 1978. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Claysville and was employed at Perryman Co. of Houston.

Left to cherish Bruce's memory are his wife of 43 years, Rebecca Sue Jones Lindley; sons Jeremy (Letosha) Lindley of Claysville and Brandon (Karie) Lindley of West Alexander; grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Emily, Hunter, Callen and Elliana Lindley, Abigail and Xavier Radcliff; brothers Havel, Reed, Phillip, Gerald and their families; many nieces and nephews; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Lindley; and infant brother Ray.

Public memorial tributes to the family will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in First Baptist Church of Claysville, 317 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.