1/
Bruce A. Lindley
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce A. Lindley, 63, of East Finley, passed away suddenly, in his home, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bruce was born November 23, 1956, a son of the late Dallas Lindley and Hazel Dorsey Lindley Hillberry, who survives.

Bruce graduated from McGuffey High School in 1974. He then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1974 through 1978. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Claysville and was employed at Perryman Co. of Houston.

Left to cherish Bruce's memory are his wife of 43 years, Rebecca Sue Jones Lindley; sons Jeremy (Letosha) Lindley of Claysville and Brandon (Karie) Lindley of West Alexander; grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Emily, Hunter, Callen and Elliana Lindley, Abigail and Xavier Radcliff; brothers Havel, Reed, Phillip, Gerald and their families; many nieces and nephews; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Lindley; and infant brother Ray.

Public memorial tributes to the family will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in First Baptist Church of Claysville, 317 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
06:30 - 08:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Claysville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
(724) 663-7373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved