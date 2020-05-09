Bruce David Oprosky, 67, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.He was born June 21, 1952, in Washington, a son of John and Joan Panteles Oprosky.Bruce enjoyed painting and golfing.Surviving are his mother, Joan Panteles Oprosky of Canonsburg; brother John A. Oprosky Jr. of Canonsburg; sister Joanna Lynn Oprosky of Canonsburg; sister Elizabeth A. (Robert D.) Miller of Washington; and his girlfriend, Cindy Sillaman of Washington, with whom he made his home.He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Oprosky Sr.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 9, 2020.