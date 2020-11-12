Bruce E. Kennedy passed away peacefully, in his sleep, October 22, 2020, at the age of 70, after a six year struggle with White Matter Disease of the brain.

He was born in Washington to James C. and Rae N. Kennedy, eventually welcoming his brother, Robert N. Kennedy, and his sister, Rebecca N. Kennedy.

A graduate of Trinity High School class of 1968, he received his bachelor's degree from Susquehanna University in 1972, then his master's of divinity from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1977. Shortly after, Bruce became the Associate Director of Ministry for Families and Children at the South West Interchurch Ministry in Pittsburgh. In 1980 he was ordained a Unitarian Universalist minister at Bell Street Chapel in Providence, R.I. During his 23-year career Bruce also served congregations across the Canadian Maritime Provinces; Dedham, Mass.; Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; and Santa Rosa, Calif. Bruce went on to work as a Chaplain with Sutter Hospice until his retirement in 2014.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Susan Drumm Kennedy; and his beloved son, J. Byron Kennedy, both of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.