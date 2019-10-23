Bruna M. Bettinazzi, 91, of Avella, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Donnell House in Washington, with her family by her side.

A daughter of the late Siro and Virginia Scopel Boff, she was born April 1, 1928, in Seren del Grappa, a small town in Northern Italy. As an only child, she traveled to America with her parents at the age of 2. They settled in Avella, where she resided her entire life.

Mrs. Bettinazzi attended Avella High School and was employed for 43 years by Colliers Steel, where she worked loyally as a press operator, retiring in 1988.

On January 3, 1950, she married Albert G. "Betto" Bettinazzi, who passed away May 26, 2001. They enjoyed a happy 51 years of marriage. They raised two beautiful children and dedicated their lives to their family. Together, they traveled and spent time with friends around the country.

Mrs. Bettinazzi dedicated her life selflessly to provide for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Nonna BB.

Bruna was a reserved person, known for her style and grace. Her legacy was being a role model to her family showing how to love, care and be a provider. She never missed an opportunity to support her family in their endeavors. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter Trudy's dogs, T.G. and Rio.

She was a member of Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, and the church's Christian Mothers, American Legion Post 643 Ladies Auxiliary and Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 292, all of Avella.

Surviving Mrs. Bettinazzi are two daughters, Sandy (Larry) Lis of Avella and Trudy (George) Brownlee of Weirton, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Larry A. (Paige) Lis, Jason (Valerie) Lis and Dana (Brian) Davis; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, Catherine, Peyton and Gabriel Lis, Brian, Jake, Tristan, Luca, Beckett and Flynn Davis, all of Avella.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, with Fr. Harry R. Bielewicz officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Avella.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Church, Avella Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Bert C. Sliders Post 643 of Avella.

Condolences can be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.