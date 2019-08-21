Brunetta M. Borza, 84, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born November 11, 1934, in Belluno in the region of Veneto, Italy, a daughter of the late Albert and Maria Rech Zanolla. Mrs. Borza was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Roman Catholic Church in Meadow Lands and the Senior Citizens.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Ronald W. Borza and his wife Joanna of Camp Hill; her six beloved grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas Wegner, Sheri Young, Alyssa Wegner, Joseph W. Borza, Alexandra K. Borza and Derek M. Borza; her brother, Bruno Zanolla and his wife Linda of Houston; and son-in-law, Mark Wegner of Fort Mill, S.C.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her dear daughter, Karen M. Wegner.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands. Private interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

