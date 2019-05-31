Bryan E. Vogel of Peters Township passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Amy for 22 years; loving father of Jessica and Andrew; son of Kathleen Vogel (Del) and David Vogel; caring brother of Laura Vogel; cherished son-in-law of Valerie and Jim Sorensen; and brother-in-law of Erica Stevens and Joshua Sorensen. Bryan is also survived by one niece and one nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a graduate of St. Francis University, where he met his wife and best friend, Amy. Bryan was a certified real estate appraiser by profession and was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and shared that passion with his children and friends.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, where a prayer service will be held at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for his children's college fund to Amy Vogel, c/o Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com