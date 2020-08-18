Buddy Glass, 51, of Meadow Lands, formerly of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Karen "K" Glass for 26 years; treasured son of Mel and Eileen Glass Sr.; loving stepfather of Brendan Lepore and stepgrandfather of Charlotte Lepore; cherished brother of Tom (Angie) Glass and Jenny (Bill) Condo; caring uncle of Will, Allen and Max Glass; adored uncle and godfather of Kesley and Casem Condo; son-in-law of Larry and Trudy Wagner; and brother-in-law of Jim (Sherri) Wagner.

Buddy was a successful business owner of Glass Lawn Care for more than 20 years. He was truly one of a kind. Buddy had an immense love for music and animals. He was the definition of "hard work." He had a remarkable sense of humor and boundless love for family and friends. Buddy was selfless and passionate in all that he did.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A funeral service will be private, but will also be live streamed via Facebook at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Gardens that all are welcomed to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.