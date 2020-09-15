Byron J. "B.J." Weaver, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, September 12, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh May 5, 1939, a son of the late Stewart and Margaret McCombs Weaver.

Byron loved going to casinos and auctions and really loved spending time with his family. His giving personality and warm heart will be greatly missed by those who will forever love him.

Mr. Weaver served in the Marines from October 1, 1956 until his honorable discharge September 28, 1958, with a rank of Private First Class.

He worked for Condon Brothers for 30 years, the last 10 years as the owner/operator.

Mr. Weaver was a member of the Moose in Coraopolis and the American Legion and enjoyed fishing and collecting antiques.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Margaret Voie Weaver; five children, Jeff (Carla) Weaver, Brian Weaver/Marlene Faulkner, Pam (Jeff) Metz, Matt (Jennifer) Weaver and Holly (Kenneth) Ashmore; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Portia, Kenny, Danielle, Toni, Tyler, Shyanne, Shawn and Shannon; four great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jeramiah, Kyndred and Tayley; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Private burial will be held in Highwood Cemetery, Pittsburgh, with military rites accorded graveside by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1810 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh PA 15203 (www.act.alz.org/donate).

