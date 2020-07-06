1/1
C. Edward Miller
1938 - 2020
C. Edward Miller, 82, of Canonsburg, formerly of Bentleyville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Born January 7, 1938, he was a son of the late Virginia and Edward Miller. He was the beloved husband to the late Patricia Miller; loving father to Douglas (Lisa) Miller, Todd (Denise) Miller and Bradley (Leslie) Miller; cherished grandfather to Jordan, Payton, Gavin, Chloe, Maddox and Carter Miller; dear brother to Alan Miller and Sharon Kruppa.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Wozniak

Edward was an avid golfer and was a 25 year member at Nemacolin Country Club. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dementia Research Fund.

Please view and sign the family's online guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
