Camille Mikalik, 66, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

Born December 28, 1952, in Morgantown, he was raised in Dilliner, a son of the late Alex and Elizabeth Nassar Mikalik.

A 1970 graduate of Mapletown High School, he retired after 20 years from Mylan Pharmaceuticals, where he had been employed as a department coordinator. Prior to that, Camille had worked in area strip mines for a number of years. Always the life of a party, in his spare time, Camille enjoyed playing softball, poker, pool, golf and just spending time with his close friends.

In 2001, Camille was honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. He was awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism for acts of outstanding bravery when he and others helped to rescue two children trapped in the basement of their home in Morgantown that had been reduced to ruble in a natural gas explosion. His story was later featured in an article in Reader's Digest.

Surviving are one brother, Alex Mikalik and wife Laurie of Taylortown; his former wife, Melanie Mikalik of Bobtown; nieces and nephews Taylor Mikalik, Elizabeth and Glenn Skinner, Sandy and John Walkos and Alexis Walkos and their families; and a number of friends in the Morgantown and Greene County area.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Private interment on Saturday, July 20, will be in the family plot at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. Condolences may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.