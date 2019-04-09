Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Lynn Fowler.

Candace Lynn Fowler, 64, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in WHS-Greene, Waynesburg.

She was born November 30, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Robert Frantz of Pittsburgh and the late Marian Kelly Frantz.

She was a 1973 graduate of Baldwin High School.

On June 23, 1973, she married Kenneth J. Fowler, who survives.

Candace worked as a licensed practical nurse for Maxum Home Health.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and father, are a son, Jason (Stephanie) Fowler of Cleveland, Ohio; two daughters, Sarah Fowler and Vanesa Fowler, both of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Julian, Naomi and Sophia Fowler; a sister, Lisa Frantz of Pittsburgh; and four brothers, Robert, Kevin, Brian and Jeffrey Frantz, all of Pittsburgh.

Arrangements are private and being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.