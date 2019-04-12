Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Lynn Fowler.

Candace Lynn Fowler was born November 30, 1954, lived a full life and passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth J. Fowler, June 23, 1973, and they loved each other every day for more than 45 years.

She is survived by her husband and their three children, Jason (Stephanie), Sarah and Vanessa; three grandchildren, Jackie, Naomi and her namesake, Sophia Candace; a brother, Robert (Ann) Frantz; and nine in-laws, John and Ann Fowler, Kathleen and Lee Futrell, Glenn Fowler, Kristopher and Becky Fowler, and Connie and John Guillford.

More importantly, she survives in the memory of everyone who loves her. Carol Keys will carry with her the kindness from her friend. Audrey Westich will remember a living example of selflessness. Kathleen Futrell will remember her sister's passion for her family and life. Sophia Fowler will treasure all the examples of her Gigi's love and caring. Robert Frantz will be comforted by a guardian angel who has officially earned her wings.

Family and friends will gather to remember her at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. George Anglican Church, 100 Bonar Avenue, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Candace lived to care for others, as a wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a nurse for more than 20 years. Let us follow her example.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greene ARC.