Carl C. "Sonny" Grimm, 84, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Donnell House.

He was born July 15, 1935, in Washington, a son of the late Carl Imas and Althea Kelley Grimm.

Mr. Grimm served in the U.S. Air Force. He began his professional career as an auto mechanic, eventually retiring as a truck mechanic after 27 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

He enjoyed fishing and after his retirement, his favorite past-time was reading.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Ann (Ellsworth) DeNormandie of Washington; and a granddaughter, Lettia Marie DeNormandie.

Deceased are his wife, Clara Paciorek Grimm; a son, Michael F. Grimm; three brothers, Allen K. and Guy W. Grimm, and William Grimm, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, followed directly by interment in Washington Cemetery. There will be no religious services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Citizens Library, 55 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301. Online condolences may be expressed at this address: www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.