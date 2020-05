Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl David Heyman, 61, of Washington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington Hospital.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.











